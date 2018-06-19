The sound of migrant children separated from parents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The sound of migrant children separated from parents

The investigative US media outlet ProPublica has obtained audio reportedly recorded in a US border patrol facility.

Children thought to be aged between four and 10, and recently separated from their undocumented immigrants parents, can be heard crying as an agent jokes, "We have an orchestra here."

  • 19 Jun 2018
Go to next video: US won't become 'migrant camp on my watch'