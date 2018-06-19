Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The sound of migrant children separated from parents
The investigative US media outlet ProPublica has obtained audio reportedly recorded in a US border patrol facility.
Children thought to be aged between four and 10, and recently separated from their undocumented immigrants parents, can be heard crying as an agent jokes, "We have an orchestra here."
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44503978/the-sound-of-migrant-children-separated-from-parentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window