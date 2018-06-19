Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US envoy Nikki Haley says UN rights council 'a cesspool of political bias'
US diplomat Nikki Haley says the UN Human Rights Council has been "a protector of human rights abusers" as she announces the withdrawal of her country's membership.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44542913/us-envoy-nikki-haley-says-un-rights-council-a-cesspool-of-political-biasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window