UN rights council 'a cesspool of political bias'
US envoy Nikki Haley says UN rights council 'a cesspool of political bias'

US diplomat Nikki Haley says the UN Human Rights Council has been "a protector of human rights abusers" as she announces the withdrawal of her country's membership.

  • 19 Jun 2018
