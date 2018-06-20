The US state about to finally elect a woman
#MeToo: The US state about to elect a woman

Two women competing for a congressional seat in Pennsylvania say they are motivated by the #MeToo movement. They tell Rajini Vaidyanathan what it's like running in a state that has no women in Congress.

  • 20 Jun 2018
