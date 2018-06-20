'I was ordered to separate siblings'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant children: Former migrant shelter worker on why he quit
Antar Davidson was a youth migrant shelter worker in Arizona, but left after a new "zero-tolerance" policy came into place.
He spoke to the BBC World Service's Newsday radio programme about why he felt he had to quit.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44551588/migrant-children-former-migrant-shelter-worker-on-why-he-quitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window