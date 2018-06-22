'Imagine your child clinging to your leg'
Migrant father describes moment his daughter was taken away

Cisary Banz Reynaud-Villeda was detained along with his eight-year-old daughter when he entered the US illegally on 13 June.

The authorities then took her away to another migrant centre - and he has not spoken to her since.

"It's felt like an empty void inside of me," Cisary told the BBC in a phone interview from a jail in Texas.

