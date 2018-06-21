Reuniting families 'a Herculean task'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mayor of Brownville, Texas, on reuniting families: 'It's going to be a Herculean task'

On the same day as US president Donald Trump changed his policy of removing undocumented migrant children from their parents, people gathered in Texas to show support for separated families.

But a local mayor has said that reunifications won't be simple.

  • 21 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Melania: 'I want to reunite children with families'