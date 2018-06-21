Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mayor of Brownville, Texas, on reuniting families: 'It's going to be a Herculean task'
On the same day as US president Donald Trump changed his policy of removing undocumented migrant children from their parents, people gathered in Texas to show support for separated families.
But a local mayor has said that reunifications won't be simple.
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44569368/mayor-of-brownville-texas-on-reuniting-families-it-s-going-to-be-a-herculean-taskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window