Melania's jacket: 'It seems like a slip-up'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Melania's 'I don't care' jacket: 'It seems like a slip-up'

Lauren A Wright, a lecturer in Politics and Public Affairs, spoke to the BBC about the significance of Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket.

  • 21 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Melania: 'I want to reunite children with families'