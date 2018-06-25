Jeff Flake: 'Trade wars are inevitable'
Republican senator Jeff Flake - one of President Trump's harshest critics - talks to the BBC's Sarah Montague about the likely consequences of President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.

  • 25 Jun 2018
