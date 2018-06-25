Media player
Senator Jeff Flake: 'Trade wars are inevitable'
Republican senator Jeff Flake - one of President Trump's harshest critics - talks to the BBC's Sarah Montague about the likely consequences of President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 25 June on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)
25 Jun 2018
