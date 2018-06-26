Media player
This four-year-old's art sells for thousands
Advait Kolarkar has become the youngest artist to exhibit at the ArtExpo fair in New York. The four-year-old from New Brunswick, Canada, has a queue of buyers.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
26 Jun 2018
