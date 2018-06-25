'Trump has refocused US on its values'

Video

The former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey has told the BBC's Stephen Sackur that President Trump is having an unintended impact on American society - a "refocusing on values".

Mr Comey was fired from his position at the FBI by President Trump in May 2017. The US administration said it was over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails, but Democrats argued it was because the FBI had been investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Tuesday 26 June on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)