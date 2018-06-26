A place where football is the ultimate escape
Video

Where football is the ultimate escape: Watching the World Cup as a migrant

Veronica and her daughter endured great hardship to be able to watch a World Cup game in peace.

But it's only a brief respite on a journey full of uncertainty.

Video by Léo Hamelin.

  • 26 Jun 2018
