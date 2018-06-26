Media player
Donald Trump: Travel ban ruling 'a tremendous victory'
Donald Trump has welcomed a US Supreme Court decision in favour of his travel ban targeting people from several Muslim-majority countries.
It prohibits most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the US and has been widely criticised by refugee and human rights groups.
26 Jun 2018
