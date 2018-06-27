This four-year-old's art sells for thousands
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Painted by a four year old 🎨

Guess how much it sells for?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Meet 10-year-old DJ Switch