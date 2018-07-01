Is this the most patriotic Canadian?

Media player
Why this teacher wants to change his country’s motto
High school teacher Dave Suchanek is making it his mission to change Canada's motto. He feels it's out of date and doesn't currently reflect the country.
01 Jul 2018
