The millennial candidate who defeated a political veteran
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 28, a Bronx native and political novice who defeated her party opponent and 10-term congressman Joe Crowley.

She could become the youngest ever woman in Congress if elected in November.

  • 27 Jun 2018
