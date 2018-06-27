Media player
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The millennial candidate who defeated a political veteran
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 28, a Bronx native and political novice who defeated her party opponent and 10-term congressman Joe Crowley.
She could become the youngest ever woman in Congress if elected in November.
