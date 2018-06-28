'We care': Women march for immigrants
'We care': Women in Washington march for immigrants

Hundreds of women have marched in Washington DC and staged a sit-in to protest at the US Senate against immigration laws and the separation of families at US borders.

Actress Susan Sarandon and Senator Tammy Duckworth joined the protesters on a day of "civil disobedience".

  • 28 Jun 2018
