'Undocumented migrants are not criminals'

US immigration: 'Undocumented workers are not criminals'
Carmen's daughter and dozens of her neighbours were among the 114 undocumented migrants arrested in a workplace raid in Ohio last month.
Her community now faces the difficult task of trying to rebuild it.
02 Jul 2018
