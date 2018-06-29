Migrant mum called 'animal' for breastfeeding
A Honduran mother of a six-year-old boy describes her and other women's "horrible" ordeal in a migrant detention centre as her son was taken away by immigration officials in Texas.

  • 29 Jun 2018
