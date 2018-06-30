Alicia Keys joins mass US migration rally

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alicia Keys joins thousands protesting Trump's migration policies
Singer Alicia Keys was one of tens of thousands of people across the US who gathered for a day of protests over the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Many have been outraged at the separation of some 2,000 migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border - although Mr Trump has since said the separation policy will stop.
Alicia Keys told a rally in Washington: "Our humanity is at stake."
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44670213/alicia-keys-joins-thousands-protesting-trump-s-migration-policiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window