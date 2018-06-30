Alicia Keys joins mass US migration rally
Singer Alicia Keys was one of tens of thousands of people across the US who gathered for a day of protests over the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Many have been outraged at the separation of some 2,000 migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border - although Mr Trump has since said the separation policy will stop.

Alicia Keys told a rally in Washington: "Our humanity is at stake."

