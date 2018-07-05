From Macy's store to homeless shelter
Video

Empty Macy's is turned into a homeless shelter in Virginia

One of the corners of what used to be a Macy's store at a mall in Alexandria, Virginia, has become a temporary home to 60 homeless people.

The Carpenter's Shelter moved into the empty store in early June and will occupy the space for 18 months, while its new headquarters is built.

Filmed and produced by Luciani Gomes

