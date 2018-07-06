90s and now: Suburban San Francisco revisited

Media player
90s and now: A photographer goes back to her subjects
In Suburban Dreams, photographer Beth Yarnelle Edwards met people and families living in Silicon Valley, California. Now she is going back to her original subjects to see how their lives have changed.
