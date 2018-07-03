Idaho police: "This was an attack on children"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Idaho police chief: Refugee stabbing victims fled violence at home
A three-year-old girl has died of her injuries after a US man attacked her birthday party in Idaho, stabbing nine attendees.
Police Chief William Bones said the knife attack was "on the most vulnerable: our children".
He went on to say the victims, all members of refugee families, had fled violence in their home countries.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44692682/idaho-police-chief-refugee-stabbing-victims-fled-violence-at-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window