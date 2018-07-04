Trump opposition to Obama was 'racist'

Video

The former US deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes says President Trump had a "deep-seated hostility" towards President Obama that was, in part, due to racism.

Mr Rhodes served as adviser to President Obama from 2009-2017 and was also involved in writing many of President Obama’s foreign policy speeches.

President Trump has previously denied claims that he is racist. In January, he told reporters he was "the least racist person", after reportedly using crude language to describe foreign countries in an Oval Office meeting.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 4 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).