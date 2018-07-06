Media player
The lottery winner giving her winnings away
Rachel Lapierre, from Montreal, Canada, won the lottery, with a prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Having won a fortune that most people can only dream of - she's now giving it all away, saying "It's nice to have a new car, a new home, a new everything. It can really be fun but you don't need that to be happy".
06 Jul 2018
