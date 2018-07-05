Woman confronts Scott Pruitt in restaurant
A woman confronted Scott Pruitt - who was then the director of the Environmental Protection Agency - in a restaurant in Washington DC on Sunday 1 July, urging him to resign.

Kristin Mink, who was holding her young son, said the EPA should have someone in charge who did actually want to protect the environment.

Pruitt did not respond but an EPA spokesperson said he welcomed input from Americans.

