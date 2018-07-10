Kavanaugh nominated for US Supreme Court

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump nominates Kavanaugh as new Supreme Court justice
The US president has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy who is standing down from the Supreme Court.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44775519/trump-nominates-kavanaugh-as-new-supreme-court-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window