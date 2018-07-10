'Putin may be the easiest of them all'
Trump on European meetings: 'Putin may be the easiest'

US president Donald Trump has spoken about Nato, Russia, and the situation in the UK with Brexit and cabinet resignations, as he prepared to board a plane to Europe.

  • 10 Jul 2018
