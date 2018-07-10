'Putin may be the easiest of them all'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on European meetings: 'Putin may be the easiest'
US president Donald Trump has spoken about Nato, Russia, and the situation in the UK with Brexit and cabinet resignations, as he prepared to board a plane to Europe.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44783798/trump-on-european-meetings-putin-may-be-the-easiestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window