Adult film star Stormy Daniels taken to jail in handcuffs after strip club incident
Video shows Stormy Daniels being escorted, in handcuffs, from a police van and into Franklin County Correctional Facility.
The adult film star was arrested in a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, for allegedly letting a customer touch her on stage "in a non-sexual manner", according to her lawyer.
12 Jul 2018
