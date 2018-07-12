Stormy Daniels taken to jail in handcuffs
Adult film star Stormy Daniels taken to jail in handcuffs after strip club incident

Video shows Stormy Daniels being escorted, in handcuffs, from a police van and into Franklin County Correctional Facility.

The adult film star was arrested in a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, for allegedly letting a customer touch her on stage "in a non-sexual manner", according to her lawyer.

