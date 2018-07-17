Media player
The border ranch: Living on a 'smuggling route'
Jim Chilton lives on a ranch - and one side of his property is along the US-Mexico border.
The Chiltons claim drug smugglers use their ranch as a route to the US. It's one of the reasons they support President Trump's promise to build a wall.
17 Jul 2018
