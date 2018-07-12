Video

FBI agent Peter Strzok has defended his actions during bad-tempered exchanges with South Carolina Republican Trey Gowdy, at a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

He testified that he was not removed from the investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election because of bias, but because of the perception of bias created by anti-Trump text messages he sent to a girlfriend.

Mr Strzok has come under intense scrutiny since the discovery of thousands of text messages disparaging Mr Trump that he exchanged with his lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page.