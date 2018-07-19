Should ICE be abolished?
'Abolish ICE': Could US migrant detention force be broken up?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was established in 2003 as part of the Homeland Security Act. But now protesters are questioning the agency's role in enforcing President Trump's zero-tolerance policy.

Some lawmakers have promised to turn the protest chants into policy. How realistic is this?

