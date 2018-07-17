Trump corrects himself on Russia statement

Media player
Trump corrects himself on Russia remark during Putin summit
US President Donald Trump has corrected one of his remarks said during the news conference after his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
In Helsinki on Monday, Mr Trump was asked if he believed his own intelligence agencies or the Russian president when it came to allegations of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
"President Putin says it's not Russia. I don't see any reason why it would be," he replied. He has now corrected that sentence, saying he misspoke.
17 Jul 2018
