Trump sheds light on his crucial Putin error

Trump sheds light on his crucial error at Putin summit
As the lights briefly went out at the White House, Donald Trump said he was in the dark about why he faced a backlash over Monday's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Can changing one word fix that? The BBC's Anthony Zurcher examines Donald Trump's explanation.
17 Jul 2018
