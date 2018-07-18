The country that's always having elections

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do US elections stack up to others around the world?
Around the world, most election campaigns last a few weeks. In the US, it's a very different story - the BBC's Colleen Hagerty explains why (with help from our global team of reporters).
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44878299/how-do-us-elections-stack-up-to-others-around-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window