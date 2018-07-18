Drone footage of California cliff crash site

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage of California cliff crash released
Drone footage has been released showing the site of a car crash in California where a woman survived alone for seven days.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44879581/drone-footage-of-california-cliff-crash-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window