Trump: Putin responsible for election meddling

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: I hold Putin responsible over election meddling
US President Donald Trump has said he holds Russian leader Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
In an interview broadcast with CBS News, he said Mr Putin must be held responsible for what happens in Russia.
He said he had made clear to Mr Putin at their summit in Finland this week that Russian meddling had to stop.
Mr Trump's assertions about Russia since he returned to the US are in sharp contrast to his comments at a joint news conference in Helsinki with Mr Putin.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44885844/trump-i-hold-putin-responsible-over-election-meddlingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window