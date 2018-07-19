Girl describes New York shark attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New York shark victim Lola Pollina describes the attack
A 12-year-old girl, Lola Pollina, described seeing a fin in the water and feeling pain before returning to the Long Island beach to discover her leg was bloody.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44888545/new-york-shark-victim-lola-pollina-describes-the-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window