I was shot and now owe tens of thousands

Bullets and bills: The cost of getting shot in America
Megan Hobson still cannot walk properly since being caught in a crossfire of bullets in Florida six years ago. But for her and many other shooting victims, the price of survival is not just months of rehabilitation and operations.
It is tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills with no end in sight.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
23 Jul 2018
