The testy exchange between a Republican and teen

Republican candidate to teen: 'You're young and naive'
Scott Wagner, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, told an 18-year-old woman she was "young and naive" for asking him about campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry.
Rose Strauss tells the BBC she was "disheartened" by the exchange.
20 Jul 2018
