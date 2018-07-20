The testy exchange between a Republican and teen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Republican candidate to teen: 'You're young and naive'

Scott Wagner, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, told an 18-year-old woman she was "young and naive" for asking him about campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry.

Rose Strauss tells the BBC she was "disheartened" by the exchange.

  • 20 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Would this 17-year-old get your vote?