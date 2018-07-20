Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the rat killers of New York City
New York City is the second most rat-infested US city after Chicago, and one group of residents is taking matters into its own hands - or rather, into the paws of its four-legged friends.
Dogs owners belonging to a group called the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (Rats) take to the streets at night with their pets - often terriers.
20 Jul 2018
