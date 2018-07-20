Meet the rat killers of New York City
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the rat killers of New York City

New York City is the second most rat-infested US city after Chicago, and one group of residents is taking matters into its own hands - or rather, into the paws of its four-legged friends.

Dogs owners belonging to a group called the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (Rats) take to the streets at night with their pets - often terriers.

  • 20 Jul 2018