Farage on Bannon's new European project

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage on Steve Bannon's new European project
In an interview with the BBC, Nigel Farage defends his association with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and France's Marine Le Pen.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44932291/nigel-farage-on-steve-bannon-s-new-european-projectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window