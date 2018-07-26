Media player
Fox v MSNBC: How the news divides America
Mark is devoted to Fox News. Polly is a loyal viewer of MSNBC. Their viewing habits reflect a deeply polarised nation and shape how they see the world.
As part of the Ask America project, the BBC visited their hometown of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to find out how that's impacting the national conversation.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans and Marianna Brady
26 Jul 2018
