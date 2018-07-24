Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeff Sessions repeats 'lock her up' chant by students
The US Attorney General was speaking to a conservative student group when a "lock her up" chant broke out.
The chant became popular during the 2016 election campaign, among Republican voters who were demanding an inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44944442/jeff-sessions-repeats-lock-her-up-chant-by-studentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window