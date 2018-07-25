Media player
Florida police officer shaves homeless man's beard
A Florida police officer was captured on camera helping a homeless man shave his beard to prepare for a job interview.
Officer Tony Carlson stopped to help the man who was struggling with his electric razor outside a gas station.
The man, known only as Phil, told him he had been promised a job at the McDonalds next door if he was clean shaven.
Tallahassee Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page on Sunday evening.
Credit: Greg Wallenfelsz
25 Jul 2018
