'What you're seeing... is not what's happening'

Donald Trump: 'What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening'
In a wide-ranging, free-flowing speech to a veterans association, the US president, Donald Trump, criticised the media for its reaction to his trade tariffs policy, accusing it of broadcasting "fake news" and saying that people should not believe what they see or what they read.
25 Jul 2018
