Pizza delivery man released after 53 days
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pizza delivery man Pablo Villavicencio released after 53 days

An Ecuadorean immigrant, who was detained for 53 days by immigration officials after delivering pizza to a military base, has been released.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was arrested on 1 June at Brooklyn's Fort Hamilton military base after a routine background check.

The father-of-two is married to a US citizen and is awaiting a visa.

  • 25 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Could US migrant detention force be abolished?