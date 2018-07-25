Trump's star destroyed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump's Hollywood star destroyed with pick axe

US president Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed by someone with a pick axe. It's not the first time that the president's star has been vandalised.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jul 2018