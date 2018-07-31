This man is so ready for a nuclear apocalypse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bruce Beach has built a 10,000 sq ft nuclear bunker
Ark Two Shelter contains over 50 rooms built into 42 buried school buses. At 10,000 sq ft (930 sq m), it is one of Canada's largest nuclear fallout shelters.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44961491/bruce-beach-has-built-a-10000-sq-ft-nuclear-bunkerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window