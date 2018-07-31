This man is so ready for a nuclear apocalypse
Bruce Beach has built a 10,000 sq ft nuclear bunker

Ark Two Shelter contains over 50 rooms built into 42 buried school buses. At 10,000 sq ft (930 sq m), it is one of Canada's largest nuclear fallout shelters.

  • 31 Jul 2018
