Trump and Juncker declare "a good meeting"
Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker had 'a good meeting'

US President Donald Trump has welcomed the outcome of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington, saying it was a "very big day for free and fair trade".

Mr Trump said they had agreed to work towards lowering trade barriers between the US and the European Union. Mr Juncker said it was a "good meeting".

  • 25 Jul 2018
