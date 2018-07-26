CNN reporter asks Trump about Cohen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CNN reporter asks Trump about Michael Cohen
Kaitlan Collins asked the US President about his former lawyer during an Oval Office meeting. She was later barred from a White House event for asking "inappropriate" questions.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window